First snowfall of the year hits the GTA

Toronto (680 News, Jan 10,2017): It is going to be a slippery and slow commute on Tuesday as the first major snowfall of the year slowly starts to arrive in the GTA.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto and the GTA, calling for around 10 centimetres of snow on Tuesday.

The national weather agency said snow will change to rain late in the afternoon with a chance for some freezing rain.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said around 2-3 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by 9 a.m. and at least seven centimetres by 1 p.m. The GTA can expect 10 centimetres of snow by 4 p.m.

Due to the inclement weather, school buses have been cancelled in several GTA school boards. Click here for a list.

Travellers heading to Pearson International Airport and Billy Bishop Airport are being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.