Farnham Karate Academy hosts seminar with Sensei Tran, 7th Dan

Boton (Boston Herald, Dec 23,2017): FARNHAM Karate Academy hosted a weekend training seminar with an international expert in wado-ryu jujutsu kempo – one of the four main styles of karate practised around the world.

Sensei Tran Minh Hieu, 7th Dan Renshi, is a senior student of Masafumi Shiomitsu, 9th Dan Hanshi, himself a renowned martial artist and chief instructor to the Farnham Academy.

Sensei Tran originally began his training with Shiomitsu Sensei in Madagascar in 1971 and followed him to France several years later to continue his close tuition.

His master class at Farnham was attended by 51 students over the two days, some coming from as far away as Norway.

Sensei Tran covered advanced kata, the jujutsu elements of wado ryu karate and spoke in detail about the philosophy of Japanese martial arts – beliefs such as ‘Mudana no waza’, meaning ‘no unnecessary technique or wasted energy’.

The Farnham club, established more than 20 years ago, moved to Weydon School in 2015 and classes are open to the public on Sunday mornings in the school gymnasium.

Classes are also run at local schools, while other public classes are held in Guildford and Haslemere.

For further details, visit www.surreykarate.co.uk or call 07876 577675. New students are welcome in 2018 and the first lesson is free.