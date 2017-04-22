Sacramento (Sacramento Bee, April 22,2017):Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for the alleged triggermen in a bloody home-invasion robbery in south Sacramento that left a father and his two sons dead last April.

Elijah Johnson and David Nguyen will face a July 14 preliminary hearing in Sacramento Superior Court in the April 28, 2016, robbery and shooting deaths of Thanh Le, 56, and sons, Dong Le, 32, and Tien Le, 21, at the family’s home on Ardith Drive, a Sacramento judge ordered Friday.

The pair, who prosecutors allege were part of a four-person team that included Amanda Tucker, 19, and Tayler Renee Coately, 17, are accused of sacking the suburban split-level in the 8700 block of Ardith Drive near Elk Grove-Florin Road before killing the three men inside.