Eight arrested after Vietnamese teenager goes missing in York

York, England ( The Guardian): Police searching for a 15-year-old teenage tourist from Vietnam who went missing in York city centre have arrested an eighth person in relation to her disappearance.

Linh Le, who does not speak English and had never been in the UK before, went missing on Tuesday while visiting the North Yorkshire city and now could be anywhere in the country, police said.

Detectives investigating her disappearance have said she was last seen with an Asian man on the city walls above Station Rise at 4.40pm that afternoon.

She was wearing a white Ariana Grande jacket, light blue denim shorts and was carrying a white rucksack.

The force said the man is approximately 20, and wore a dark top and a black baseball style cap.

A police spokesman said eight people have been arrested in connection with her disappearance and remained in custody.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire police said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Linh Le’s safety and are appealing to the public for information as to her whereabouts.

“It is believed that she could be anywhere in the country.”