Egypt investigating couple pictured nude on top of Khufu pyramid

(CNN)A video that shows a foreign couple in a naked embrace at the summit of the Great Khufu Pyramid of Giza is sparking outrage among Egyptians on social media.

The three-minute video recorded at night shows a man and a woman scaling what appears to be the Great Pyramid of Giza with the skyline of Cairo in the background. When they reach the top, the video shows the woman taking off her shirt and finishes with a still image of them in a naked embrace.

Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anani has referred the case to the prosecutor general for investigation, state media Ahram Online said Friday. He described the action as a violation of public morality, and said the incident and the video will be investigated by the attorney general.

Ahram Online said the video was uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday by Danish photographer Andreas Hvid, who posts images on social media of different sites from high vantage points around the world, sometimes depicting nudity.

Climbing pyramids is punishable by law in Egypt, with critics saying the incident shows a disregard for the nation’s laws and its conservative society.

