DVD “Những Đứa Con Vong Quốc – Children of a Lost Nation”

In remembrance of the Fall of Saigon, which took place now 42 years ago on April 30th, 1975, the Saigon Broadcasting Television Network (SBTN) under the direction of Trúc Hồ has produced a DVD show entitled “Những Đứa Con Vong Quốc”. Translated into English as “Children of a Lost Nation”, this very special DVD features songs that reflect on and call to mind the memories and hardships of the Vietnamese people during this tumultuous period, as well as the journey to freedom that has given life to Vietnamese communities all around the world.

“Những Đứa Con Vong Quốc” features performances from many beloved singers, such as “Người Di Tản Buồn” performed by Diễm Liên, “Sài Gòn Niềm Nhớ Không Tên” performed by Nguyên Khang, “Mưa Sài Gòn Còn Buồn Không Em” performed by Hồ Hoàng Yến, “Đêm Chôn Dầu Vượt Biển” performed by Ngọc Minh, “Chuyện Giàn Thiên Lý 2” performed by Huỳnh Phi Tiễn and Hoàng Thục Linh, and group performances of “Trả Lại Cho Dân” and “Việt Nam Niềm Nhớ” both of which were written by Trúc Hồ and have become anthems for the Vietnamese disapora around the world.

“Những Đứa Con Vong Quốc” is a DVD that will surely touch the hearts of audiences as we remember 42 years since the Fall of Saigon. “Những Đứa Con Vong Quốc” is now available and may be purchased by visiting www.sbtn.tv, or through Trung Tâm Asia who is also distributing the DVD through their website at www.asiaeshop.com.

Dương Thái Hòa shares a passion for Vietnamese culture, growing up listening to and singing Vietnamese music. Having studied the piano for over 16 years, James is a recent graduate from the University of Toronto Faculty of Music and Recording Arts Canada’s Sound & Music Recording program. Currently, Thái Hòa is the Marketing Lead for UVSA Ontario (Liên Hội Sinh Viên Việt Nam tại Ontario), and continues to perform in shows across Canada.