Dozens killed in Italian bridge collapse

The bridge that collapsed near Genoa, Italy, was undergoing maintenance, the company in charge of Italian highways, Autostrade, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Morandi Bridge “dates back to the 1960s” and “maintenance works were underway to consolidate it,” Autostrade said

The statement goes on to say that “a bridge-crane was installed to allow maintenance works to be carried out” adding that, “the work and status of the viaduct were subject to constant observation and supervision” by their Genoa division.

What happened: A long section of the Morandi Bridge near Genoa collapsed around noon local time (or 6 a.m. ET) Tuesday.

Victims: At least 35 people have been killed, officials said. About 30 vehicles and a few heavy-duty trucks were involved in the collapse.

What caused the collapse: The cause of the collapse is still unclear. Police suggested a violent storm may have caused the bridge, which was under maintenance, to give way.