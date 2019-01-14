Dow is set to drop more than 200 points on concerns over longest government shutdown

(CNBC): U.S. stock index futures were lower on Monday on the back of ongoing concerns over an economic slowdown in China as we well as the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

At around 6:35 a.m. ET, Dow futures indicated a decline of more than 225 points at the open. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also down.

The moves in pre-market trade come after fresh data out on Monday showed December exports and imports dropping unexpectedly in China. These figures deepened concerns of a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

Furthermore, the divisions between Democrats and Republicans over a border wall continue, meaning there is no end in sight for the re-opening of the U.S. government. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham urged the president on Sunday to reopen the government for a limited period to try to get talks going again.