FeaturedNews

Dow futures tumble more than 1,000 points

New York (CNBC):Stock futures tumbled in overnight trading Sunday as investors continued to brace for the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus, while a shocking all-out oil price war added to the anxiety.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,076 points, pointing to a more than 1,100-point loss at Monday’s open. The S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures also indicated significant losses at Monday’s open. The sharp declines in the futures market signaled more turbulence ahead after a roller-coaster week that saw the S&P 500 swing up or down more than 2.5% for four days straight.

Amid the market turmoil, investors continued to seek safer assets amid additional fears that the coronavirus will disrupt global supply chains and tip the economy into a recession. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note briefly dropped below 0.5%, before recovering slightly to last trade at 0.5533%.

Continue Reading
More Stories...

Bằng cách nào nhà triệu phú Trần Đình Trường mang được 2 valy đựng Mỹ kim và…

Sống ẩn dật lành mạnh

Một thanh niên Á Châu bị hành hung vì nạn kỳ thị liên quan đến corona virus.

Nhân viên được làm việc tại gia vì dịch COVID-19

More Stories

Bằng cách nào nhà triệu phú Trần Đình Trường mang được 2…

Sống ẩn dật lành mạnh

Một thanh niên Á Châu bị hành hung vì nạn kỳ thị liên…

Nhân viên được làm việc tại gia vì dịch COVID-19

Một người phải làm gì khi người này nghĩ là bị nhiễm…

1 of 2,671