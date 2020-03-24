FeaturedNews

Dow futures surge 900 points on optimism a coronavirus rescue bill is close

New York (CNBC, Mar24th,20):
Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes surged in early trading Tuesday on hopes an agreement on a stimulus bill to rescue the economy from the coronavirus was close.

As of 6:24 a.m ET., Dow Jones Industrial Average futures jumped 930 points, or 5%, to hit so-called limit up levels. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were also up 5% and “limit up.” The S&P 500 SPDR ETF was up 5.1% in premarket trading.

Senator Charles Schumer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin were close to a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus bill, according to reports, which cited a conference call Schumer had Monday evening with Democratic leaders. Negotiations on the bill were set to continue Tuesday morning.

Continue Reading
More Stories...

Bất chấp lệnh phong tỏa, dân Ăng Lê vẫn “sát cánh” cùng nhau đi làm.

Lệnh phong tỏa diễn ra ở hai tỉnh bang Ontario và Quebec.

Niềm hy vọng mới khi số ca nhiễm COVID-19 ở Ý sút giảm

Tin vui trong giờ tuyệt vọng: Lệnh phong tỏa Vũ Hán sẽ chấm dứt

More Stories

Bất chấp lệnh phong tỏa, dân Ăng Lê vẫn “sát…

Lệnh phong tỏa diễn ra ở hai tỉnh bang Ontario và Quebec.

Niềm hy vọng mới khi số ca nhiễm COVID-19 ở Ý sút giảm

Tin vui trong giờ tuyệt vọng: Lệnh phong tỏa Vũ Hán sẽ chấm…

Dân Cali vẫn ào ạt ra ngoài đường, ra biển cho dù có lệnh…

1 of 2,704