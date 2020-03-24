Dow futures surge 900 points on optimism a coronavirus rescue bill is close

New York (CNBC, Mar24th,20):

Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes surged in early trading Tuesday on hopes an agreement on a stimulus bill to rescue the economy from the coronavirus was close.

As of 6:24 a.m ET., Dow Jones Industrial Average futures jumped 930 points, or 5%, to hit so-called limit up levels. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were also up 5% and “limit up.” The S&P 500 SPDR ETF was up 5.1% in premarket trading.

Senator Charles Schumer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin were close to a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus bill, according to reports, which cited a conference call Schumer had Monday evening with Democratic leaders. Negotiations on the bill were set to continue Tuesday morning.