Dow futures falls about 350 points

New York : (CBS Marketwatch) Stock futures pointed to a punishing session Tuesday as a two-day rally for China’s stock market began to unravel, reviving questions about economic growth in the second-largest economy and the implications for the U.S.

Investors were also braced for a heavy deluge of earnings from major companies such as Caterpillar Inc., and McDonald’s.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures YMZ8, -1.34% fell 352 points, or 1.4%, to 24,941, while S&P 500 futures ESZ8, -1.45% fell 41.75 points, or 1.5%, to 2,715.25. Nasdaq-100 futures NQZ8, -1.72% slid 127 points, or 1.8%, to 7,033.

DJIA, -0.50% On Monday, Dow industrials DJIA, -0.50% dropped 126.93 points, or 0.5%, to end at 25,317.41, while the S&P 500 SPX, -0.43% shed 0.4%, to close at 2,755.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, +0.26% managed a 0.3% gain, to finish at 7,468.63.