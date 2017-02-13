Don Van Nguyễn is the man killed in Cajon Pass crash

CAJON PASS ,California (Daily Press, Feb 13,2017): Authorities identified a 38-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man killed in a crash on Interstate 15, just south of Oak Hill Road late Friday night.

San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department officials said Don Van Nguyen was pronounced dead at Desert Valley Hospital, approximately an hour after he was involved in the collision.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a collision on southbound I-15 between a 2002 Honda Accord and a 2015 Subaru. Officers learned that Nguyen’s Honda became disabled in the No. 2 lane at approximately 10:22 p.m. Nguyen then activated his hazard lights, authorities said.

The Subaru, driven by a 28-year-old Victorville man, rear-ended the Honda while Nguyen was still inside. The impact ruptured the Honda’s gas tank, and the vehicle then caught fire.

The driver of the Subaru pulled Nguyen out of the Honda before it became fully engulfed in flames, authorities said. Nguyen was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:22 p.m.

Authorities are investigating the collision, including why the Honda became disabled.

According to a gofundme page started for the family, Nguyen leaves a wife and two young children. Those wishing to contribute are asked to visit www.gofundme.com/donvannguyen

Anyone with additional information can call the San Bernardino CHP Area office at 909-383-4247.