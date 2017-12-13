Democrat Doug Jones defeats Republican Roy Moore in stunning Alabama Senate upset

(AP, Dec 13,2017): In a stunning victory aided by scandal, Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s special Senate election on Tuesday, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump, who urgently endorsed Republican rebel Roy Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations.

It was the first Democratic Senate victory in a quarter-century in Alabama, one of the reddest of red states, and proved anew that party loyalty is anything but sure in the age of Trump. The loss was a major embarrassment for the president and a fresh wound for the nation’s already divided Republicans.

How​ ​Republicans​ blundered into Roy Moore ​and​ ​derailed​ ​a​ ​conversation about​ ​sexual ​assault

“We have shown not just around the state of Alabama, but we have shown the country the way — that we can be unified,” Jones declared as supporters in a Birmingham ballroom cheered, danced and cried tears of joy. Still in shock, the Democrat struggled for words: “I think that I have been waiting all my life, and now I just don’t know what the hell to say.”

Moore, meanwhile, refused to concede and raised the possibility of a recount during a brief appearance at a sombre campaign party in Montgomery.