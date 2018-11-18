Deadly salmonella outbreak forces USDA to recall raw turkey

(CNN)With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has recalled turkey products linked to a salmonella outbreak.

Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC recalled 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products after the USDA found that a sample of the products tested positive for a salmonella reading matching the outbreak strain.

The samples were from a Sept. 11, 2018 production, and, according to the USDA, the rest of the products shipped nationwide.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first announced the outbreak linked to raw turkey products in July, but more people have gotten sick, bringing the total to at least 164 in 35 states. One person in California has died, and 63 people have been hospitalized.

The CDC said that if you plan to handle raw turkey, make sure you are extra careful: Wash your hands after touching it. Cook products thoroughly to avoid getting sick. Thaw turkeys in the refrigerator, not on the counter.