Danh sách những giải Oscars năm 2020

Los Angeles: Sau đây là danh sách những giải Oscars lần thứ 92 của viện hàn lâm khoa học và nghệ thuật điện ảnh Hollywood, diễn ra ở thành phố Los Angeles trong hôm chúa nhật ngày 9 tháng 2:
Phim hay nhất: “Parasite”
Nam tài tử chính xuất sắc nhất: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Nữ tài tử chính xuất sắc nhất: Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
Nam tài tử phụ xuất sắc nhất: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Nữ tài tử phụ xuất sắc nhất: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Phim hoạt hình: “Toy Story 4”
Phim hoạt hình ngắn: “Hair Love”
Kịch bản gốc: “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han
Kịch bản chuyển thể: “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi
Phim hành động ngắn: “The Neighbors’ Window”
Thiết kế sản xuất: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Thiết kế trang phục: “Little Women”
Phim tài liệu: “American Factory”
Phim tài liệu ngắn: “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
Chuyển âm thanh: “Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester
Hòa trộn âm thanh: “1917,” Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Cinematography: Roger Deakins, “1917”
Film editing: “Ford Vs. Ferrari”
Visual effects: “1917”
trang điểm các tài tử và làm tóc: “Bombshell”
Phim quốc tế: “Parasite,” South Korea
Original Score: Hildur Guonadottir, “Joker”
Nhạc phim: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)