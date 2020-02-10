Danh sách những giải Oscars năm 2020

Los Angeles: Sau đây là danh sách những giải Oscars lần thứ 92 của viện hàn lâm khoa học và nghệ thuật điện ảnh Hollywood, diễn ra ở thành phố Los Angeles trong hôm chúa nhật ngày 9 tháng 2:

Phim hay nhất: “Parasite”

Nam tài tử chính xuất sắc nhất: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Nữ tài tử chính xuất sắc nhất: Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Nam tài tử phụ xuất sắc nhất: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Nữ tài tử phụ xuất sắc nhất: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Phim hoạt hình: “Toy Story 4”

Phim hoạt hình ngắn: “Hair Love”

Kịch bản gốc: “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Kịch bản chuyển thể: “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi

Phim hành động ngắn: “The Neighbors’ Window”

Thiết kế sản xuất: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Thiết kế trang phục: “Little Women”

Phim tài liệu: “American Factory”

Phim tài liệu ngắn: “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

Chuyển âm thanh: “Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester

Hòa trộn âm thanh: “1917,” Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Cinematography: Roger Deakins, “1917”

Film editing: “Ford Vs. Ferrari”

Visual effects: “1917”

trang điểm các tài tử và làm tóc: “Bombshell”

Phim quốc tế: “Parasite,” South Korea

Original Score: Hildur Guonadottir, “Joker”

Nhạc phim: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)