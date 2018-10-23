Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Willa closes in on Mexico coast

Mexico (AP): Authorities rushed to evacuate low-lying areas and set up shelters as an “extremely dangerous” Hurricane Willa with winds of 230 km/h headed toward a Tuesday afternoon landfall along a stretch of Mexico’s Pacific coast dotted with highrise resorts, surfing beaches and fishing villages.

Farther south, meanwhile, Mexican officials reported late Monday that there had been 12 deaths related to heavy rains from tropical storm Vicente.

Willa briefly reached Category 5 strength, then weakened a bit to Category 4. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center warned that it still was likely to bring “life-threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall” to parts of west-central and southwestern Mexico.