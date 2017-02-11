Đặng Thế Luân: Tôi Sẽ Về

Less than a year after his last release, “Đèn Khuya”, Đặng Thế Luân has returned with yet another album, “Tôi Sẽ Về”! As “Đèn Khuya” was a concept album about motherhood, Đặng Thế Luân makes “Tôi Sẽ Về” another concept album, this time with songs about the Lunar New Year and the spring season, making it perfect for listening during this time of year. “Tôi Sẽ Về” includes a generous 14 tracks, something that fans of Đặng Thế Luân will be very pleased to know.

The album opens with Tú Nhi’s “Mùa Xuân Trong Thư Em” and follows with a number familiar and beloved songs, including Minh Kỳ and Lê Dinh’s “Cánh Thiệp Đầu Xuân”, Trần Thiện Thanh’s “Đồn Vắng Chiều Xuân”, Anh Việt Thu’s “Mùa Xuân Đó Có Em” and Quốc Dũng’s “Bài Ca Tết Cho Em”. In his past releases, Đặng Thế Luân delivers consistent vocal performances that are both strong and nuanced, and this time is no different. Đặng Thế Luân is a reliable vocalist and fans old and new will be able to enjoy this album, especially during the Lunar New Year season!

