Concern for Trump’s health: ‘Loathes exercise,’ sleeps 4 hours, never eats fruit

New York (CNBC, Nov 8,2017):As if he doesn’t have enough to worry about, questions are coming up over President Donald Trump’s personal health.

The president is a notorious junk-food junkie and not known as much of a fitness buff outside his regular rounds of golf. There already have been many articles written and opinions offered on the state of Trump’s health.

The latest concerns come from Greg Valliere, chief global strategist at Horizon Investments, whose views on Wall Street and Washington are widely followed. In his daily note Tuesday, Valliere offers a number of concerns:

Trump is “at least 50 pounds overweight,” an estimate that may be a bit of an overshot. During a taping with Dr. Oz during the 2016 campaign, Trump was found to be 6 feet 3 inches tall and weigh 236 pounds, which would put him right on the border of “obese,” with a body mass index of 29.5, meaning he would need to lose 36 pounds to get to a “normal” BMI.

He “loathes exercise,” uses a cart for golf and struggled to walk up a hill during the last G-10 meeting.

A Secret Service agent source of Valliere’s professed that “he has never seen anyone with worse dietary habits” and “never saw him eat a piece of fruit.”

Trump’s food choices tend to well-done steaks, cheeseburgers and french fries.

The president only sleeps four hours a night, is “angry most of the time” and “profanely berates aides.”

“He has not, to our knowledge, had a physical in over a year, or if he has, the results have not been disclosed,” Valliere said.