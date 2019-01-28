“Coldest air of the winter” blasts Ontario

(Yahoo): Ontarians woke up Monday morning to a frigid start to the work week, and it looks like these bone-chilling temperatures will continue for at least the next couple of days.

“We’re looking at certainly tomorrow night right through Wednesday night, and probably into Thursday, bitterly cold weather here,” Brett Anderson, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather told Yahoo News Canada. “Dangerous cold outbreak certainly….the coldest air of the winter, by far.”

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for much of Ontario, into southern Quebec. The government agency is also warning Canadians of extreme cold weather stretching from northeastern Alberta all the way to Quebec, with wind chill values as low as -55 C.