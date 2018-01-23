Chicken sample from Hong Kong vendor positive for bird flu virus,

(South China Morning Post): A chilled chicken sample from mainland China found to contain a bird flu virus was confirmed on Tuesday to have been sold by a Hong Kong vendor, but officials stressed the contamination was unlikely to sicken consumers.

A spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department announced that the H5 virus, which can cause the respiratory disease avian influenza, was detected in a sample obtained from a batch of chilled chicken at a fresh provision shop in Mong Kok.

The shop is located on Canton Road and near Nam Tau Street.

But the public is being told infection is unlikely if the meat was properly handled.

“Since avian influenza virus in the carcass … will not multiply, the chance of contracting [the disease] through properly treated chilled poultry meat is very slim,” he added.