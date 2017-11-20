Charles Manson, cult leader and killer, dead at 83

(AP, Nov 20,2017): Charles Manson, the wild-eyed and diminutive cult leader convicted of orchestrating the gruesome slayings committed by his followers of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight others in the summer of 1969, has died.

Manson was 83. He had been in custody for what came to be known as the Tate-LaBianca murders since October 1969, most recently at California’s Corcoran State Prison.

He died of natural causes at Kern County hospital, according to a California Department of Corrections statement.

While other serial killers were more prolific, Manson fascinated and horrified the public for his ability to influence others to do his murderous bidding. Several Manson Family members came from stable upbringings, homecoming queens and high school sports stars among them.