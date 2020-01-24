FeaturedNews

Celebrating The Year of The Rat 2020

Article by Thu Pham
Pictures by Hue Lukhach Langthang and Thuy Pham

Despite being pounded by several snow storms, the Vietnamese community in the Greater Toronto Area has ushered in the Year of the Rat in style. For the last two weeks, January 11 and 18, 2020, members of the Thu Thao Dance Group have had the honor of being part of this annual celebration that brings our community together and share our culture with our fellow Canadians. It’s so inspiring to see a lot of young Vietnamese Canadians so eager to maintain and promote Vietnamese culture and tradition in Canada. But most of all, they are proud of the cultural diversity that Canada is famous for.

