Celebrating the Year of the Pig at the Living Arts Centre

Article by Phạm Ánh Thu

Pictures by Phạm Thu Thủy

Mississauga: Celebrating the Lunar New Year has become a popular event for residents of the Greater Toronto Area as the Asian population increases. This year the Living Arts Centre, funded by both the government of Canada and the city of Mississauga, welcomed the Year of the Pig in its exceptional way on February 28, 2019. Members of Thu Thao dance group had the privilege of being part of the Lunar Festival hosted by the LAC to showcase our Vietnamese heritage through music and dance. The event drew a large crowd of people with great anticipation as the LAC had been the performance outlet for Canadian artists, arts organizations, and community cultural groups.

One of the highlights of the Lunar Festival was the Tunnel of Blessings featuring 888 paper lanterns designed by Taiwanese lantern artist Yen Chun Lu. Indeed we felt so blessed to have the best of both worlds!