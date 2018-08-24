CD Việt Khang: Nước Nam Của Người Việt Nam

Việt Khang has quickly risen to become a very known songwriter and figure within the Vietnamese community around the world. With his recent arrival to the United States, Việt Khang has been working very closely with SBTN in creating music, and performing in shows and events across the country. Now, SBTN has released an album featuring songs written and performed by Việt Khang himself. Titled “Nước Nam Của Người Việt Nam” and produced by both Việt Khang and Trúc Hồ, the songs included in this album very appropriately highlight the political landscape and perspectives of Việt Khang, shared by many Vietnamese people everywhere.

Songs that have become global hits such as “Anh Là Ai”, “Việt Nam Tôi Đâu” and “Trả Lại Cho Dân”, as well as newer songs that fans will be excited to hear. There is also one song not written or performed by Việt Khang, called “Đất Nước Tôi” written by Trúc Hồ, and features several singers – Sỹ Đan, Mai Thanh Sơn, Nguyên Khang, Thế Sơn, Đoàn Phi, Thương Linh, and Dạ Nhật Yến. With so many inspirational and emotional songs, this album will sure pull at the heartstrings of listeners.

“Nước Nam Của Người Việt Nam”, Việt Khang’s debut solo album is now available. Be sure to purchase an ORIGINAL copy at your local Vietnamese music store, or online at www.sbtn.tv and www.trungtamasia.com.

Dương Thái Hòa has always been passionate about Vietnamese music. Graduating from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Music, Thái Hòa currently performs alongside the Liberty Band in shows within the Vietnamese community. In addition, Thái Hòa also writes, records and performs his own music on his YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/JamesDuongMusic