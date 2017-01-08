CD Đăng Vũ: Giọt Lệ Sầu

Audiences around the world may know Đăng Vũ from his appearances on Trung Tâm Asia. Recently, he has released two new albums, one of them titled, “Giọt Lệ Sầu”. “Giọt Lệ Sầu” contains 10 tracks and showcases Đăng Vũ’s interpretations of many popular songs from the nhạc vàng genre that he is known for performing. With an album called “Giọt Lệ Sầu”, it is only fitting that the album contain songs written by Lam Phương, and the album indeed contains three well-known songs by the songwriter: “Giọt Lệ Sầu,” “Nghẹn Ngào”, and “Tình Chết Theo Mùa Đông”.

In addition, the album contains a number of duet performances that a little bit of variety to the album. Đăng Vũ collaborates with Lý Ngọc Thu on the song “Hai Đứa Giận Nhau”, and also sings with Nga My on two songs, “Con Đường Xưa Em Đi” and “Sầu Tím Thiệp Hồng”.

“Giọt Lệ Sầu” is currently available. Be sure to purchase an ORIGINAl copy at your local Vietnamese music store, or order online through Trung Tâm Asia at www.asiaeshop.com.

Dương Thái Hòa

Dương Thái Hòa shares a passion for Vietnamese culture, growing up listening to and singing Vietnamese music. Having studied the piano for over 16 years, James is a recent graduate from the University of Toronto Faculty of Music and Recording Arts Canada’s Sound & Music Recording program. Currently, Thái Hòa is the Marketing Lead for UVSA Ontario (Liên Hội Sinh Viên Việt Nam tại Ontario), and continues to perform in shows across Canada.