Thảo Phạm

Mississauga : The organizers of Carassauga, the annual festival of cultures in Mississauga, hosted a charity drive on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:30pm -11:00pm at the Port House 139 Lakeshore Rd. East in Mississauga. Representatives from several pavilions such as Vietnam, Korea, the Philippines, India, etc…took part in the annual Carassauga charity drive collecting donations for Interim Place, a 24-hour emergency shelters for women facing violence. This charity event is one of the Carassauga’s meaningful activities before the festive season