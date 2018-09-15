Canada’s Nam Nguyen triumphs at U.S. International Figure Skating Classic

Salt Lake City (CBC): Nam Nguyen of Ajax, Ont., overcame a self-described “disastrous” warm-up to win the gold medal in men’s competition Friday at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic in Salt Lake City.

Nguyen earned 213.52 points with Michael Brezina of the Czech Republic second at 208.27 and Jimmy Ma of the U.S. third at 206.10.

“My warm-up was disastrous,” said Nguyen, who couldn’t have asked for a better start after finishing last season with a 25th place at the world championships. “But I was able to regroup afterwards and get the job done.”

“The first two-thirds of the program was solid with my two quads and triple Axel. Then the legs got really heavy. I almost cried going into the last jump because I was hurting so much.”