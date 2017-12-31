Canada shuts out Swiss for 3rd straight Spengler Cup title

Davos, Switzerland (CBC, Dec 31,2017): Canada has won its third straight Spengler Cup, beating Switzerland 3-0 on Sunday in Davos, Switzerland.

It’s the country’s 15th title win at the event.

Goaltender Kevin Poulin paced his team to the victory, making 36 saves in the shutout.

Veterans’ play at Spengler Cup providing options as Olympic roster deadline nears

After a scoreless first period, Zach Boychuk and Maxim Noreau both scored in the second.

David McIntyre gave the Canadians a more comfortable lead in the third.

Hockey Canada is using the six-team tournament as a final evaluation before deciding on its Olympic roster next month.