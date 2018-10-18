Can Canada’s Nam Nguyen seize the moment at Skate America?

(CBC): At the start of any post-Olympic Grand Prix season, the question always is about the new names of skaters who could leapfrog to the head of the pack.

Nathan Chen, the two-time American and current world champion, is head and shoulders above the rest of the rest of the pack headed to Everett, Wash.

I would have thought that this competition would be a walk in the park for Chen, but his first outing at the Japan Open where he faltered and wound up fourth of six skaters, leaves me wondering.

Could this be the moment for Canadian Nam Nguyen to take his place on the podium for the first time since 2014, when he won bronze Skate America, his first ISU Grand Prix event.