California sisters, 8 and 5, survived 44-hour ordeal

(FOX News): Two young sisters who survived for 44 hours in the wilderness of Northern California before they were found alive on Sunday did so by using basic survival skills they learned at their local 4-H club.

Carolina Carrico, 5 and Leia Carrico, 8, were discovered around 10:30 a.m. by two firefighters who were able to follow their tracks and locate them, Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal told reporters.

“This is an absolute miracle,” he said. “This is rugged territory, this is an extreme environment. How they were out there for 44 hours is pretty amazing.”

Leia and Caroline are seen in this undated photo. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said the two girls walked off into the wooded area nearby their home before being rescued on Sunday. (Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office)

The girls were found uninjured and “in good spirits” roughly 1.4 miles south of their home in Benbow, located about 70 miles south of Eureka in the northwest part of the state.