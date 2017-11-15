California gunman had been feuding with neighbors, mother says

Corning, California ( FOX News, Nov 15,2017): The mother of the gunman who killed at least four people and wounded at 14 others, including two children, in Northern California on Tuesday shared some information that could explain her son’s state of mind before the shooting spree.

In a phone interview with the Associated Press, the woman, who identified herself only as Annie, revealed that her son had been feeling frustrated by an ongoing feud with his neighbors.

She said her son sounded desperate over his relationship with his neighbors, who he said were cooking meth and creating fumes that were harming his nine dogs.

“I’m on a cliff and there’s nowhere to go,” he reportedly told his mother about the situation.

The first two people killed were the shooter’s neighbors.

A day before opening fire Tuesday at multiple “random” locations near Rancho Tehama Elementary School, the shooter called his mother and said “it’s all over now,” the AP reported.

The school is located in Rancho Tehama Reserve, an unincorporated area in Tehama County, about 100 miles north of Sacramento.