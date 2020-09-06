FeaturedNews

California corrections officer arrested for ‘inappropriate relationship’ with inmate

(New York Daily News): A Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office correctional officer has been arrested after she was accused of having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate.

Jessica Smith, 31, was charged Friday with suspicion of sexual activity with an inmate, assault by a public officer and unauthorized computer access, the department announced Saturday.

Officials were tipped off to Smith’s indiscretions in May, according to the sheriff’s office, but no further details were provided, including how long the “relationship” had been ongoing.

The inmate has not been identified.

