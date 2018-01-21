Brady rallies Patriots past Jaguars in AFC Championship

(FOX News): The 40-year-old New England Patriots quarterback threw for 290 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Patriots rallied from a 10-point deficit with nine minutes remaining to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game in Foxboro, Mass.

Brady, who suffered a cut on his right hand when he collided with a teammate in practice Wednesday, found Danny Amendola from nine yards out to cut New England’s deficit to 20-17 with 8:50 to play and cap an eight-play, 85-yard drive. After Jacksonville’s offense went three-and-out, Amendola returned the ensuing punt to the Jaguars 30.

Five plays later, Brady — wearing a black bandage on his right hand — found Amendola in the back of the end zone from four yards out for what proved to be the winning score.

Jacksonville had one more chance, but often-maligned cornerback Stephon Gilmore broke up a fourth-and-14 pass by Blake Bortles and a first-down run by Dion Lewis sealed a trip to New England’s eighth Super Bowl with Bill Belichick as the head coach and Brady at quarterback.

The Patriots will play the winners of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings on Feb. 4.