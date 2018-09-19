Big bags of pot have washed up on Florida beaches

Dayton Beach, Florida: Police in Florida have found themselves confronting a unique phenomenon: big bags of marijuana washing up on beaches, and the busy hands of people who want to keep it for themselves.

Dozens of bags started washing ashore in areas such as St. Johns, Volusia and Flagler counties last week, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

The most recent case saw police in Flagler County issue a public notice on Friday to help them identify a woman who was photographed putting her hand inside a package.

The woman was blonde, wearing a yellow bikini top and black bottoms and sunglasses with white rims and pink temples.

In total, police have picked up approximately 100 lbs. of marijuana on beaches since last Tuesday (Sept. 11).

One woman spotted bundles of marijuana on a beach across the street from her Flagler Beach home on Wednesday.

Police arrived to find four wrapped packages along with 12 bundles that were packed like bricks, as well as a plastic package, the News Journal reported.

More packaging was found about a mile south, and all were believed to contain marijuana.