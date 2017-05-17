Betty Nguyen Leaves NBC for WPIX

( TV Spy, May 17,2017): Betty Nguyen has been named the new co-anchor of the PIX11 Morning News, taking over for Sukanya Krishnan whose last day at the station, after 17 years, is Friday.

Nguyen joins PIX11 from NBC and MSNBC, where she anchored Early Today and First Look.

“Betty has a depth of news experience, both on the national and local level,” said news director Amy Waldman. “She will bring a new energy and fresh perspective to the Morning News. I’m thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

Before NBC, Nguyen spent two years at CBS News, as news anchor for CBS This Morning Saturday. Before CBS, Nguyen spent six years at CNN.

“I’m excited to join this innovative morning show,” said Nguyen. “I look forward to working with this dynamic team dedicated to bringing you the next step in morning news.”

Nguyen joins PIX11 on June 1 and will begin on air mid-month.