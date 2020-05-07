Beloved community activist passes away from COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa —(Sioux Land News) Family and friends are mourning the loss of a long-time Siouxland leader. Known for her work mentoring Vietnamese immigrants, Hong Cuc Nguyen was beloved by many people in our community.

The 87-year-old died at 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center according to her caregiver, Tuyen Tran.

Tuyen said she had fallen ill earlier this week and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where she was placed in ICU and tested positive for COVID-19.

“Nguyen had underlying medical conditions and died of COVID-19,” said Tuyen.

While no funeral arrangements have yet to be announced, Tuyen adds, the loss of Nguyen is a shock to her loved ones and the community she served.

For more than 30 years, Nguyen has welcomed and connected newcomers and immigrants to Siouxland. A reliable resource for them, Nguyen responded to the needs of the immigrants from Vietnam.

A native of Vietnam, Nguyen came to the U.S. in 1981, flying from Malaysia to Colorado, where she would later land a job at the University of Iowa and then, move to Sioux City.

Nguyen fell in love with the community and from 1991 to her retirement in 1999, she worked at the Mary J. Treglia Community House, as a liaison to hundreds of people in the Vietnamese community.

In 2016, the Celebrating Communities Project honored Nguyen with a sculpture outside the Martin Luther King Junior Transportation Center.