Asia Special – My Heart in Los Cabos

It has been over 4 months since Trung Tâm Asia’s last show, Asia 82, “Tình Khúc Phạm Đình Chương,” and fans have been patiently waiting for the company’s next major show. While there has been no news of an upcoming filming for Asia 83, Trung Tâm Asia has announced a special program entitled, “My Heart”. Filmed last October in the luxurious and exotic Los Cabos in Mexico, this program will be presented as a series of music videos, which may remind viewers of a number of Asia’s programs in the past. With the cold weather having arrived in Canada, “My Heart” is the perfect program for viewers wishing to escape the winter season!

“My Heart” will feature performances from familiar Asia singers such as Ngọc Anh Vi, Diễm Liên, Thế Sơn, Hồ Hoàng Yến and Duy Thành. Singers Y Phương and Thiên Kim will also make their return to Asia in this special, and singer Lê Anh Huy will make his debut appearance as well. Similarly to other Asia Specials such as “Món Quà Giáng Sinh” last year and “Tết Bolsa” earlier this year, “My Heart” will not be released onto DVD or Blu-Ray, but instead will be uploaded onto YouTube for viewers to watch for free! No release date has been officially announced at this time.

Dương Thái Hòa



Dương Thái Hòa has always been passionate about Vietnamese music. Graduating from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Music, Thái Hòa currently performs alongside the Liberty Band in shows within the Vietnamese community. In addition, Thái Hòa also writes, records and performs his own music on his YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/JamesDuongMusic