Over the past few years, Trung Tâm Asia has occasionally released shows under the “Asia Golden” series, which are usually smaller scale shows that touch on important aspects of Vietnamese culture and history. With shows such as Asia Golden 2, “Hùng Ca Sử Việt” and Asia Golden 4, “Khúc Nhạc Tình Quê” the Asia Golden series has been very well received by fans worldwide.

This year, Trung Tâm Asia proudly brings to audiences the 5th installment of the Asia Golden series with Asia Golden 5, “My Saigon – Sài Gòn Của Tôi”. As the theme suggests, Asia Golden 5 will highlight the history and culture of Saigon through musical performances from many of your favourite singers from Trung Tâm Asia, such as Thanh Trúc, Ngọc Anh Vi, Cát Lynh, Đặng Thế Luân, Hoàng Anh Thư, Bích Vân, Anh Tuấn, Phillip Huy and Dạ Nhật Yến, among others. “My Saigon” also features the return of Y Phụng, who had taken a brief hiatus from Trung Tâm Asia, as well as debut performances from singers Phạm Diễm Ngân and Khánh Trân.

With the 42nd anniversary of the Fall of Saigon, Asia Golden 5 is another moving and emotional show that the older generation can use to reflect on their memories of Saigon before 1975, and a way for the younger generation to learn more about their own culture and roots. Asia Golden 5, “My Saigon – Sài Gòn Của Tôi” is currently still in post-production and is expected to be released onto DVD and Blu-Ray later this year.

Dương Thái Hòa shares a passion for Vietnamese culture, growing up listening to and singing Vietnamese music. Having studied the piano for over 16 years, James is a recent graduate from the University of Toronto Faculty of Music and Recording Arts Canada’s Sound & Music Recording program. Currently, Thái Hòa is the Marketing Lead for UVSA Ontario (Liên Hội Sinh Viên Việt Nam tại Ontario), and continues to perform in shows across Canada.