As world tops 23 million cases, US still the worst affected. And cases continue to rise

(CNN): The number of people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus globally surpassed 23 million on Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins University. JHU is reporting more than 801,000 people have died from the virus.

The United States has the highest numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths in the world, followed by Brazil. The US confirmed another 44,572 new cases and 983 new deaths in United States in a 24-hour period on Saturday, keeping the US firmly in the position of the worst-affected country in the world.

BRA200258_local_728x90_A

The US has now confirmed more than 5.6 million cases and at least 176,353 people have died.

In other parts of the world:

Brazil, the second-most affected country by case numbers, on Saturday reported more than 50,000 new cases in 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to more than 3.5 million, while the death toll is over 114,000.

The Philippines reported more than 4,900 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to more than 187,000 and deaths to more than 2,900.

Mexico recorded more than 6,400 new cases Saturday, bringing the total number to over 556,000.

New Zealand, which is trying to eradicate the virus, on Sunday reported three new cases, raising the total to 1,324. Twenty-two people have died