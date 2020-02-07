Arctic blast dropping temperatures as Toronto issues cold weather alert

A man makes his way through the -15C cold in the city's financial district in downtown Toronto on Tuesday, January 28, 2014. A long life of assorted jobs, good times, hard times, moves and mistakes can result in an investment portfolio that looks like a jumbled basement storage closet.Your working life goal of accumulating as many assets as possible to build a nestegg for retirement ends along with your employment income when retirement day arrives at last. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Toronto (680 News, Feb 7th): Winter weather has returned to Toronto after a mild temperature spell.

The two-day snowfall of roughly ten centimetres is expected to be followed by a short-lived arctic blast that will last through the weekend.

Hàng trăm người chết vì dùng ma túy quá liều lượng

Góc của Phan: Cha-con

Thiếu niên ăn cắp áo để mặc đi xin việc, vừa có công ăn việc làm

“If the snow wasn’t a reminder that we are still in the smack dab in the middle of winter, the temperatures by Saturday morning sure will. Morning lows are expected to be in the minus mid-teens with wind chill between -20 to -25 for a few hours to kick off the weekend,” said Meteorologist Adam Stiles.

Average morning low temperatures for this weekend are near -10.5°C, making it a below-seasonal weekend, but short of record-breaking. The record low temperature for Feb. 8 is -23.3°C set in 1963.

