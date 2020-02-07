Arctic blast dropping temperatures as Toronto issues cold weather alert

Toronto (680 News, Feb 7th): Winter weather has returned to Toronto after a mild temperature spell.

The two-day snowfall of roughly ten centimetres is expected to be followed by a short-lived arctic blast that will last through the weekend.

“If the snow wasn’t a reminder that we are still in the smack dab in the middle of winter, the temperatures by Saturday morning sure will. Morning lows are expected to be in the minus mid-teens with wind chill between -20 to -25 for a few hours to kick off the weekend,” said Meteorologist Adam Stiles.

Average morning low temperatures for this weekend are near -10.5°C, making it a below-seasonal weekend, but short of record-breaking. The record low temperature for Feb. 8 is -23.3°C set in 1963.