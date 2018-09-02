Washington D.C.: Sen. John McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, gave an implicit rebuke of President Trump and his famous motto, “Make America Great Again,” at the memorial service for the late senator. McCain was the first speaker to pay tribute at the memorial service for her father at the Washington National Cathedral.

“The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great,” McCain said towards the end of her emotional speech. The audience reacted with applause.