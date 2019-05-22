Amazon is selling entire houses for less than $20,000 — with free shipping

New York (CBS Marketwatch): The 292-sq-ft Lillevilla Allwood Getaway Cabin, about $19,000

The company notes that this 292-sq-ft cabin (square footage does not include the additional sleeping loft) “is large enough to function as a summer house, home office or even a stand-alone retail building” and that “by adding the utility hookups this cabin can be converted to a residence.” Of course, that will cost extra, and the company notes that if you live in a colder spot you’ll need to add extra insulation. Two adults can assemble this home in 2-3 days, the company says.