Aggies’ Dat Nguyen, now Fort Worth restaurateur, elected to College Hall of Fame

Nguyen starred for Texas A&M from 1995 to 1998 before a seven-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. Born in a refugee center at Fort Chaffee, Ark., in 1975, he was the first Vietnamese-American to be drafted and play in the NFL.
He was an assistant coach with the Cowboys for three years (2007-09) and two years with Texas A&M (2010-11).
Since March, Nguyen has been the owner/operator of the Chick fil-A franchise at Montgomery Plaza in Fort Worth. His family, which had worked as shrimpers on the Texas Gulf Coast, began a restaurant business in the 1980s as he grew up in Rockport in South Texas. He was a high school star at Rockport-Fulton.