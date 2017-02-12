After ICE arrests, fear spreads among undocumented immigrants

(CNN,Feb 12,2017): Across the United States, some unauthorized immigrants are keeping their children home from school. Others have suspended after-school visits to the public library. They have given up coffee shop trips and weekend restaurant dinners with family.

Some don’t answer knocks on their doors. They’re taping bedsheets over windows and staying off social media. Nervous parents and their children constantly exchange text messages and phone calls.

From New York to Los Angeles, a series of immigration arrests this week have unleashed waves of fear and uncertainty across immigrant communities.

“There are people that I work with who essentially want to go dark,” said Cesar Vargas, one of the first immigrants without legal status in New York state to be sworn in as a lawyer.

“They don’t want to be public in any way whatsoever. They spend less time on the street. They go to work and go straight back home. They don’t go on Facebook. They put curfews on themselves.”