A very bad night for Trump

Washington (CNN) After a year of doubts, recriminations and special election misfires, Democrats finally got the big victories Tuesday they’d so desperately craved in the year since Donald Trump won the presidency.

Ralph Northam won the Virginia governor’s race and Phil Murphy took a New Jersey governor’s office that had been in Republican Chris Christie’s hands for eight years. Across the map, in mayoral contests, state legislative races and ballot measures, everything broke Democrats’ way.

Republicans will wake up Wednesday in a nightmare: All of a sudden, full control of Congress might be in serious jeopardy. Trump’s low approval ratings look toxic. And it could be much harder to convince incumbents to run — and to recruit candidates into open-seat races — in such a difficult environment.