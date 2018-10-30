A night of Poetry and Music in Toronto

Phạm Thu Thảo

On October 27, 2018, a very unique show that combined Poetry and Music was held at York Wood Theater.

It was a wonderful chance for Vietnamese poetry lovers to be introduced to Trinh Tay Ninh and Dang Hoang Son’s Poems. Many of their popular poems have inspired musicians who turned them into beautiful songs. The songs’ themes vary from the love for mother’s land to romantic love songs.

The show was a great collaboration of musicians, singers and dancers. The inspired musicians added interesting insights on their personal process of turning poetry into songs.

The show started at 6 and ended at 9pm on the same day

(photos: Phạm Thu Thủy)