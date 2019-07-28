A New Assistant Professor, Department of Oncology, Schulich School of Medicine, Western University

London, Ontario, Canada, July 26,2019

Welcome to Dr. Tim Nguyen

We are excited to welcome our newest Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Tim Nguyen, to the London Regional Cancer Program. Dr. Nguyen is a graduate of our own Radiation Oncology residency program here in London and a former Chief Resident. Having completed a one year clinical and research fellowship at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Ontario, he will be returning home to join us as a staff physician and an Assistant Professor, Department of Oncology, Schulich School of Medicine, Western University. During his fellowship Dr. Nguyen gained expertise in the use of stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) to treat primary central nervous system (CNS) tumors, brain metastases, bone metastases (including spine SBRT) and gastrointestinal tumors. Previously he received his MD from Queen’s University.

In joining our team, Dr. Nguyen will assume the role of Spine SBRT Lead to direct the advancement of the growing program here at the LRCP. In addition, he will be joining the CNS and Gastroenterology site groups with a focus on treating brain metastases, neuroendocrine tumors, and delivering liver SBRT. Dr. Nguyen’s academic interests include medical education and he has also accepted the role of Continuing Medical Education (CME) lead for the Department of Radiation Oncology. We look forward to the contributions he will make towards realizing of the vision of the Department of Oncology.

Please join us in welcoming Dr. Nguyen to the London Regional Cancer Program and the Department of Radiation Oncology!

Robert Dinniwell

MD MSc MScCH(HPTE) FRCP(C) CIP

Chair/Chief, Division of Radiation Oncology

Associate Professor, Department of Oncology

Western University, London, Canada