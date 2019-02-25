A list of Oscars 2019 winners

LOS ANGELES (NEWS 1130) — The 91st Academy Awards ceremony is underway, without a host but not without intrigue. Here’s a list of the winners so far:

Best picture: “Green Book”

Best actress in a leading role: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Best actor in a leading role: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Directing: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Best supporting actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Foreign language film: Mexico’s “Roma”

Original screenplay: “Greenbook”

Adapted screenplay: “BlacKkKlansman”

Original song: “Shallow,” from “A Star is Born”

Animated feature film: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Animated short film: “Bao”

Documentary short subject: “Period. End of Sentence.”

Live action short film: “Skin”

Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Documentary feature: “Free Solo”

Original score: Ludwig Goransson, “Black Panther”

Makeup and hairstyling: “Vice”

Costume design: Ruth Carter, “Black Panther”

Production design: “Black Panther”

Sound Editing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Sound Mixing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Film Editing: John Ottman, “Bohemian Rhapsody”