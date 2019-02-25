A list of Oscars 2019 winners

LOS ANGELES (NEWS 1130) — The 91st Academy Awards ceremony is underway, without a host but not without intrigue. Here’s a list of the winners so far:
Best picture: “Green Book”
Best actress in a leading role: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Best actor in a leading role: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Directing: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”
Best supporting actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Foreign language film: Mexico’s “Roma”
Original screenplay: “Greenbook”
Adapted screenplay: “BlacKkKlansman”
Original song: “Shallow,” from “A Star is Born”
Animated feature film: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Animated short film: “Bao”
Documentary short subject: “Period. End of Sentence.”
Live action short film: “Skin”
Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”
Documentary feature: “Free Solo”
Original score: Ludwig Goransson, “Black Panther”
Makeup and hairstyling: “Vice”
Costume design: Ruth Carter, “Black Panther”
Production design: “Black Panther”
Sound Editing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Sound Mixing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Film Editing: John Ottman, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
