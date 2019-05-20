A 22-year-old woman has died after collapsing during the Cleveland Marathon

(CNN)A woman has died after collapsing in the Cleveland Marathon on Sunday, officials said.

Taylor Ceepo, a recent graduate of Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio, was 22 years old. She was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital.

University Hospitals healthcare providers treated about 60-70 people at the marathon, Stamatis said. Temperatures on race day were warm, reaching 80 degrees in the 9 a.m. ET hour.

“It is with deep sadness that we can confirm that a female runner collapsed during the race this morning,” the Cleveland Marathon Twitter account posted Sunday. “We are looking into the situation further, but our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with her family during this difficult time.”