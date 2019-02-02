90-year-old woman dies after being locked out in cold

DETROIT –(USA Today): A 90-year-old Michigan woman was found dead this week after getting locked out of her home in the cold, according to a report from WOOD-TV.

Ada Salna died of hypothermia, the TV station reported. Blood loss from a cut contributed to her death.

Salna was found covered with snow on the steps of her home at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near Three Rivers in St. Joseph County, WOOD-TV reported. She was last seen alive Tuesday afternoon.

WOOD-TV said Salna was feeding birds and her cats when she got locked out. The temperature in Three Rivers dipped to minus-15 before Salna’s body was discovered, according to the TV station. Wind chills were between minus-40 and minus-45 degrees.

At least three other deaths in Michigan are believed to be linked to this week’s stretch of record-breaking cold weather.